College of Charleston ordered to hand over athletic director, baseball coach devices

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A federal judge has ordered the College of Charleston to hand over computers and cell phones of the athletic director and baseball coach.
This is part of a lengthy court case filed by former College of Charleston baseball coach Matt Heath. Heath was let go by the College of Charleston at the end of June in 2017.
He sued the college claiming they had a successor in mind before his contract ended, although the college has denied that.
Shortly before he was formally let go, Heath’s lawyers asked the college to save all communications between the school and Chad Holbrook who was hired to replace Heath.
In an effort to settle the case in October, a computer forensics expert was allowed to examine athletic director Matt Roberts’ cell phone, but it had been configured to keep messages for only 30 days.
Last month, lawyers for Heath sought sanctions against the college for destroying evidence.
In the order filed Monday, Judge Richard Gergel refused to penalize the college, but ordered that Holbrook’s cell phone be turned over, as well any electronic devices the college or Roberts used that could contain communication with Holbrook.
We reached out to the college for comment but their spokesman said it is their policy not to comment on pending litigation.
