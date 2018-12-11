Crosstown drainage project may need extra $30 million, additional six years

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It might now cost an extra $30 million and take an additional six years than what was initially planned to complete the Spring-Fishburne Drainage Improvements Project.
Charleston City Council met during a workshop on Tuesday to discuss the Crosstown drainage project and to learn more about why plans for the project have changed.
Originally, the project was budgeted at 154 million dollars. It was set to happen in five phases and be completed in 2020.
The area the project focuses on is the Crosstown, which connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston. That area floods during almost every major storm.
Reports to council show the original plan for the project underestimated how much it would cost.
Council is not expected to take any action during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.