CSU starting QB London Johnson transferring

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Southern starting quarterback London Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll be leaving CSU and playing his final year of eligibility as a graduate transfer on Monday.
“I will cherish every moment and memory that was apart (SIC) of my experience at Charleston Southern” Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson threw for 554 yards in 2018 for 4 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He was also 2nd on the Bucs in rushing at 427 yards and 4 touchdowns.
For his career, the Marlboro County alum threw for 1240 yards, 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for just over 1,000 yards and 10 more scores playing 3 seasons.
Charleston Southern can now add finding a new starting quarterback to their to-do list along with finding a new head coach. This after Mark Tucker resigned last week after 2 seasons as the leader of the Bucs.
