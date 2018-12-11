CSU vacating 3 titles, more than 100 wins

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Southern is vacating two Big South basketball titles (2013 and 2015) and one Big South football title (2015) in the wake of an NCAA report that found multiple infractions committed by the school.
The initial report came out in October. The NCAA placed CSU on two years probation for, in part, failing to monitor its athletics program when it improperly certified 55 student athletes in 12 different sports over a 6 year period.
Other penalties include a loss of six scholarships for the football team over the next two seasons and a $5,000 fine plus 0.5% of the athletics departments budget.
The basketball, football and softball teams are all vacating wins during which ineligible athletes participated.
