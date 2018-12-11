Folly Beach police officer charged with DUI resigns from department

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Folly Beach police officer who has been charged with DUI has resigned and is no longer employed with the department, according to Folly Beach Department of Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath.
Sgt. Shane Smith resigned on Dec. 1, Grilreath said. He was previously on administrative leave within the department.
Smith was initially arrested on James Island Nov. 14 after state troopers say he hit a car with his police SUV and drove off.
State troopers say around 7:15 p.m. Smith ran into the back of a 2016 Honda at the intersection of Highway 78 and College Park Road in Ladson where he lives.
Smith spoke with the driver of the Honda but left the scene, said Matt Southern with Highway Patrol.
Dispatch then got calls about an erratic driver and a “be on the lookout” was released for Smith’s car, according to Southern.
A City of Charleston police officer found Smith on Folly Road and conducted a traffic stop.
Troopers responded and determined Smith was driving under the influence. He blew a 0.00 on the datamaster, but refused a blood and urine test, according to Southern.
Folly Beach police chief Andrew Gilreath said Smith was suspected of driving under the influence of “some type of medication.”
Dashcam video of Smith’s arrest shows him telling the arresting trooper to just put him in handcuffs and “good job, way to look out for your guys.”
