GOP senator on potential Trump crimes: ‘I don’t care’

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - A lawmaker said “you can make anything a crime under the current laws” when speaking about allegations of wrongdoing by President Donald Trump.
Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in U.S. Senate history, told a CNN reporter Monday he didn't care about potential campaign finance crimes by the Republican president. Manu Raju's question was on Trump being implicated in a filing by the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
First, Hatch blamed political opponents.
"The Democrats will do anything to hurt this president. Anything," he said Tuesday.
When Raju said it was a federal prosecutor appointed by the Trump administration, not Democrats, stating Trump had violated the law, Hatch replied, “OK, but I don’t care.”
"All I can say is he's doing a good job as president," he added.
Hatch - who’s been tasked with legislating in the Senate for 42 years - then blamed the law for Trump’s troubles.
"I don't think he was involved in crimes but even then, you know, you can make anything a crime under the current laws," Hatch said. "If you want to, you can blow it way out of proportion. You can do a lot of things."
The campaign finance violations in question are tied to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's payouts to Trump's alleged mistresses. The court filing states prosecutors have evidence Cohen was directed by Trump when he broke the law during the 2016 presidential campaign.
CNN reported Monday that Trump is privately concerned about getting impeached by the House, based on a source close to the president. However, the source stated he also believes the GOP-controlled Senate would not convict him.
