Groups file federal lawsuit in Charleston to try and stop seismic blasting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Several environmental groups are suing the federal government over recent authorization of seismic airgun blasting, the process which is used to search for oil and gas below the ocean’s surface and is one of the first steps in offshore drilling.
The groups say the blasting would harm marine life including whales, dolphins and fish. Filed Tuesday in federal court in Charleston, the lawsuit claims the National Marine and Fisheries Service violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act when it issued permits in November to five companies allowing them to conduct airgun blasting in the Atlantic Ocean.
“Ignoring the mounting opposition to offshore drilling, the decision to push forward with unnecessarily harmful seismic testing defies the law, let alone common sense,” said Catherine Wannamaker, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC). “An overwhelming number of communities, businesses, and elected officials have made it clear that seismic blasting–a precursor to drilling that no one wants–has no place off our coasts.”
In April 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to expedite the airgun blasting. While the permits were secured by the companies through the National Marine and Fisheries Service, they must also still receive the permits from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, according to the suit.
Environmental groups named in the lawsuit include Oceana, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.