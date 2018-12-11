Lawsuit filed in South Carolina over seismic blasting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Several environmental groups are suing the federal government over recent authorization of seismic blasting.
That lawsuit was filed in South Carolina.
Last month, the National Marine Fisheries Service allowed several private companies to conduct seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean.
Seismic Airguns are used to find oil and gas underneath the ocean floor.
The lawsuit claims this violates three other laws: the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.
