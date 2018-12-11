Local groups come together for ‘Christmas Hurricane Rock Relief Benefit Concert’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Ten local bands are coming together to rock out for hurricane relief.
The groups are donating their time and talents to raise money for people in South and North Carolina who were severely impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The event is called the “Christmas Hurricane Rock Relief Benefit Concert.”
It’s on Saturday at The Pub on 61, 2366 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.
The doors open at 12 p.m. and the music starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 1:30 a.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
There’s a sound for every musical preference. Top Production and Tyler Ann are rap bands, Derpot is a Black Sabbath tribute band, Fuel The Fire plays classic rock with a twist, and King Nothing is a Metallica cover band.
Other groups include Jupiter Down featuring guitarist Joe Satriani, Maiden America, Primo Noctis, Old 52, and Seven Year Witch.
More than 30 musicians and music lovers, even some from other states, are coming together to organize this event to help those who lost their homes and belongings during Hurricane Florence.
Sean Kerr is leading the effort and can be reached at 843-302-5477 for more information.
