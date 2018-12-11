Metal fabricator bringing more than 600 jobs to Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A metal fabricator company is bringing more than 600 jobs to the Lowcountry.
W. International announced on Tuesday that it’s investing $35.2 million for a new production facility in Berkeley County.
“We are thrilled to be expanding our family-owned business to Berkeley County, S.C.,” W International CEO Ed Walker said."The ability to build a manufacturing facility on the East Coast offers a unique opportunity to our clients and customers. We are looking forward to being part of the Lowcountry community for decades to come."
Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in January 2019, and interested applicants can visit the company’s careers page online.
A company press release on the announcement states the company serves the aerospace, defense, energy and marine industries.
“Within the defense sector, in addition to combat vehicles, the company supports U.S. Navy platforms, such as submarines, aircraft carriers and frigates,” company officials said."The company’s highly-trained staff also supports requirements associated with a diverse range of materials, including ballistic armor, aluminum, titanium and other high-strength steels."
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.