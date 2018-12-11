North Charleston mayor may soon be highest paid in state

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Whoever wins the next election for North Charleston mayor may be the highest paid mayor in South Carolina.
On Thursday, city council’s finance committee will consider giving the mayor a $17,000 raise to more than $193,000 a year.
Mayor Keith Summey has been leading the City of North Charleston for 24 years. Right now, the mayor’s job pays $176,255 a year.
Under a proposed ordinance, the annual salary will go up to $193,880 after next year’s election.That’s a seven percent pay hike.
The proposed ordinance says the salary hike will pay the mayor for the time and effort involved in the diligent performance and responsibilities of the mayor and bring the city in compliance with comparable cities.
We compared the proposed new salary with those in some other cities.
John Tecklenburg, the mayor of Charleston, the state's largest city is paid more than $185,440 a year.
Steve Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, the state's second largest city is paid $75,000 a year. His job is considered part time.
Will Haynie, the mayor of Mt. Pleasant, the state's fourth largest city is paid $42,000 a year.
Charleston Farms neighborhood president Dave Crane says Summey deserves more money.
“People deserve to be taken care of of they’re doing a good job, and I feel he’s doing a pretty good job. The voters have shown the same thing election after election after election,” Crane said Tuesday.
“Seven percent salary increase? What’s he going to do to earn it? That’s my question,” said Doug Prosek who lives in Goose Creek.
Mayor Summey was unavailable for comment and his spokesman says he has not yet decided if he's will seek another term.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson pointed out that the mayor's salary has been increased in every election cycle.
Under the proposal city council members will get a two thousand dollar increase to more than $20,000 a year.
