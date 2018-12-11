Officers searching for suspect wanted for shoplifting at two Charleston jewelry stores

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at two Charleston jewelry stores.
Charleston police say the crimes happened at “A Corner on the Market” on 188 Meeting St. and at Gold Creation on 174 Church Street on Monday.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white male with dark hair and bleached blond hair, 6-foot, and has two cuts on his eyebrow.
Police say he was last seen wearing grey tennis shoes, “skinny style khaki pants” and a bright orange hooded sweater shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Martin at (843) 579-6433 or martine@charleston-sc.gov.
