One woman dead, two children badly injured following dog attack

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – An elderly female was killed and two children were badly injured as the result of a dog attack in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
The sheriff said deputies received a call around 4:30 p.m. Monday of a Rottweiler attack taking place in the 2200 block of Olivet Church Road in the Marietta community.
When deputies arrived, they found the female dead near the roadway and the two injured children, according to Wilkins. He added several dogs were shot by the deputies after they came under attack while trying to render aid.
Wilkins didn’t have the exact number, but said at least four dogs were shot.
According to the sheriff, several residents were protecting the children from the animals as best as they could until deputies arrived. Both victims were airlifted to McLeod Hospital, Wilkins added.
Robeson County Animal Control and the State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.
In an earlier version of this story, the sheriff said the dogs involved were pit bulls. He clarified that they were actually Rottweilers.
