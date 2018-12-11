Police: Summerville man who set fire to neighbors’ Christmas decorations also burned own house

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville man who set fire to his neighbors' Christmas decorations also set his own house on fire, according to an incident report.
Cameron Lewis Baum, 29, was already charged with arson. The house belonged to his father, the report stated. Several members of the Summerville fire department believed Baum set small fires in each room of the house, causing significant damage to the interior and exterior of the home, according to the report.
His arrest stemmed from an incident that happened last Friday afternoon when emergency crews and police responded to a report of a man starting fires at homes on Dolphin Drive.
A police report states Baum was arrested following a foot chase that ended at the intersection of Goldfinch Lane and Willet Drive.
An officer responded to a home on the 500 block of Dolphin Drive for a report of a man lighting decorations on fire.
The victim said at 12:40 p.m. he heard a man yelling outside his home, screaming and using profanity. When the homeowner walked out of his home, he saw a man remove his inflatable Santa Claus from the front yard and kneel down beside it.
The victim said he demanded the man to stop messing with his personal property. According to the victim, the man then told him to call the police, stood up, and began walking down Dolphin Drive towards Bacons Bridge Road.
The victim said when he approached the Santa Claus decoration, he saw it was on fire which he put out. The victim also reported that his Christmas decoration lights were broken.
A witness told investigators that he saw the man yelling and swearing in the roadway, and saw the suspect kneeling in the front yard and light some leaves on fire. According to witnesses, the suspect grabbed the inflatable Santa Claus and lit it on fire.
Police also responded to the 600 block of Dolphin Drive where authorities say the suspect set fire to a snowman decoration in the front yard. Investigators say the suspect also broke the garage window in an attempt to reach inside and light fire to the inside.
And in the 500 block of Dolphin Drive authorities responded to pillows on fire in the driveway. The homeowner said he was inside his home when he heard a fire truck drive by. When he went outside to investigate he saw several couch cushions on fire in his garage.
The homeowner said he quickly brought the pillows out into the driveway in efforts to avoid a larger fire. The victim said his garage door was open at the time of the incident, and did not now who started the fire.
Not too far from this incident, crews responded to a report of someone setting fire to a portion of someone’s front yard and found a blackened area on the grass.
