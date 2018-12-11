Public has final chance to give input on Charleston parking study Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s transportation department will hold its final public session concerning the city’s parking study on Tuesday before the plans are presented to the city council in January.
Parking, mobility and infrastructure experts from Charlotte and Ohio will present possible options to solve the parking crisis on the peninsula in a meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Clemson Design Building on East Bay Street.
Each will give recommendations to solve downtown parking issues based on things that have worked in their respective cities as the final step in Charleston’s own parking study.
A survey earlier this year showed people want more parking options. Director of Traffic and Transportation for the City of Charleston Keith Benjamin said parking and mobility go hand in hand.
“The vast majority of the 4,000 or so people who did the survey were not having an issue finding parking," Benjamin said. "They were finding it within a certain amount of time, they were finding it within a three-block radius, it was more about after they find that particular parking, what does that mean for their next destination?”
