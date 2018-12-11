SCE&G employees packing holiday food baskets for families in need

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - SCE&G employees are set to pack and deliver hundreds of holiday food baskets and toys on Tuesday morning.
300 meals and dozens of toys will be given to Lowcountry families in need. Those families have already been chosen. In an assembly line, employees will pack baskets with everything a family would need for a holiday meal from a ham to sweet potatoes.
It’s the company’s 35th year doing it, and over that time they’ve made more than 20,000 baskets and helped more than 12,000 families.
It's all an effort of the Good Neighbor Fund, a nonprofit branch of SCE&G. It's run the company's employees and its goal is to provide financial assistance to needy families facing unexpected tragedies or emergencies.
