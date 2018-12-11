CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After three consecutive days of cloudy, chilly, damp weather sunshine finally returns to the Lowcountry today. We’ll continue to see temperatures below average with highs today only in the middle 50s. The average high for this time of December is the low to mid 60s. Under a clear sky tonight, cold weather will be the main story. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s inland, with mid to upper 30s at the beaches.
High pressure will keep our weather quiet through Thursday afternoon before we see things begin to change yet again. An approaching storm system will bring a chance of rain late Thursday with the heaviest rain moving through on Friday. Another 1-2″ of rain is possible through Friday night. A few leftover showers are possible into Saturday. However, this should be a much drier and warmer weekend with highs in the 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Cool. High 55.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.
THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Shower Possible Late. High 63.
FRIDAY: Rain Likely. High 69.
SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Shower Possible Early. High 64.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61.
