Thomas Ravenel’s former nanny files lawsuit in connection with assault allegations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The former nanny of South Carolina state treasurer and reality show “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel has now filed a lawsuit in connection with the assault allegations she has made against him.
She claims in the suit that Ravenel assaulted her while she was in his home in January 2015. The suit details threats Ravenel allegedly made toward her and members of her family.
“It is clear, and laid out in detail in our filing, our client had a sexual assault perpetrated on her by the defendant, and that said defendant did everything he could to cover it up and deny it,” said Mr. Ryan Andrews, a lawyer with the plaintiff’s firm. “She has suffered the loss of her job, humiliation and emotional stress as a result of this incident, and we intend to see this through to the end to ensure justice is served."
The nanny told investigators Ravenel got undressed and put the nanny’s hand on his private parts and then grabbed her private parts. The papers state that the nanny bra’s underwire cut her skin and that she couldn’t breathe because her shirt wrapped around her neck.
She said Ravenel’s kids and hers were “exposed to constant alcohol and drugs.”
Investigators say they have photographs taken of injuries to her neck and chest and say the photographs were “appropriately time-stamped." They also corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and Ravenel, the affidavit states.
Bravo has confirmed that Ravenel will not return to “Southern Charm” as a cast member next season.
He had previously tweeted earlier this year that he was quitting the Bravo reality show. As of August, he was also under investigation for an alleged rape.
A former state treasurer elected in 2006, he then resigned in 2007 when he pled guilty to a cocaine possession charge.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.