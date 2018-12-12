Affidavit: Authorities found sexually explicit images of 5 children on church volunteer’s phone

Hazlett sexually assaulted the boys in the church’s daycare bathroom, which was caught on camera, according to the affidavit. On Nov. 27, Hazlett gave an interview to police on telling detectives that he inappropriately touched, and took video as well as photos of numerous children at the church, according to the affidavit. Hazlett also told police he was sexually attracted to young males and knew his actions were wrong, the affidavit stated.