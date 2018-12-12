Affidavit: Authorities found sexually explicit images of 5 children on church volunteer’s phone

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former North Charleston NewSpring Church volunteer Jacop Hazlett, 28, has been charged with five new counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to affidavits released Wednesday.
These charges come on top of the initial charge of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a 3-year-old boy that came in November and the eight additional charges that were brought against him the following week.
Hazlett sexually assaulted the boys in the church’s daycare bathroom, which was caught on camera, according to the affidavit. On Nov. 27, Hazlett gave an interview to police on telling detectives that he inappropriately touched, and took video as well as photos of numerous children at the church, according to the affidavit. Hazlett also told police he was sexually attracted to young males and knew his actions were wrong, the affidavit stated.
He also fondled the genitals of numerous children while also taking cell phone video and photos of them, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was also conducted on his cell phone Nov. 30 where authorities found sexually explicit images of the five boys, according to the affidavit.
Hazlett also spent time in jail in Ohio when he was a juvenile on a similar charge. He’s also currently under investigation in the town of Davidson, North Carolina.
