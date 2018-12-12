Another round of heavy rain heading our way

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our weather quiet for at least one more day before another dose of heavy rain heads our way. Following a cold start this morning, sunshine will push temperatures to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase on Thursday as our next storm system starts to move our way. We can’t rule out a shower toward Thursday evening but a better rain chance won’t arrive until Friday morning. Expect a very wet day on Friday with numerous rounds of moderate to heavy rain. A few thunderstorms are possible too. Rainfall totals of 2-3” are possible by Friday night. Some moisture will linger into Saturday so we’ll leave in the chance of a few spotty showers with off and on clouds. Overall, the weather will be much improved for the weekend with dry weather expected on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.