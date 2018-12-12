Best and worst airports for Christmas travel

Six of the Top 10 are in the South

By Ed Payne | December 12, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 2:00 PM

(RNN) – Christmas week is usually one of the busiest travel times of the year.

And it can be pretty daunting, depending on what airport you’re flying out of, as well as when and where.

The folks at Treetopia compiled federal data to figure out the airports, routes and airlines with the highest percentage of delays and cancellations, along with each one’s average delay time.

Best and worst days to travel

The best: Christmas Eve

The worst: 5 days after Christmas (Dec. 30)

Best and worst routes for Christmas

The best: New Orleans to Houston

The worst: Dallas to San Antonio

Best and worst airports

The best: George Bush Airport Houston

The worst: Dallas Love Field

Best and worst airlines

The best: Virgin America

The worst: Southwest Airlines

