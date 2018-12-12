Camera captures man stealing Christmas tree decoration from Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a man who was captured on camera stealing a Christmas tree decoration from a Goose Creek home and is suspected of stealing from another home.
It happened in the Hayden Ponds neighborhood.
On Wednesday, police spoke to a woman who told them someone had stolen Christmas decorations from her home Tuesday night.
Video camera footage showed a male suspect walking into the victim’s lawn, unplug a Christmas tree decoration and take it with him.
Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing a grey hoodie with black lettering on the back, and blue jeans.
He's then seen walking across the drive way into the next yard and traveling towards another home where Christmas decorations were stolen within the same time frame.
In that theft, the homeowner reported someone took a decorative deer with Christmas lights and an inflatable soldier.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
