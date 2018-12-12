Colleton Co. crime suppression operation leads to recovery of stolen property, arrests

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A crime suppression operation in Colleton County led to the recovery of stolen property as well as two arrests.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the operation began on Nov. 26 and lasted 14 days focusing on vehicle stops in condensed areas known for high crime activity.
“Our goal at The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is to prevent crime before occurring.” said Captain Angela Stallings.
During the course of two weeks, deputies made 113 investigative vehicle stops which compelled multiple leads on stolen property and drug intelligence, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Our deputies obtained search warrants and were able to use the intelligence acquired to recover an extensive amount of stolen commercial tools,” CCSO officials said."In-between the various stops that occurred, two resulted in a high speed chase."
A report states the first chase led deputies into the heart of downtown Summerville. Deputies recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics, and stolen property, and the driver was placed under arrest.
A few days later, another chase occurred and the driver was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failing to maintain status on probation and failing to register as a sex offender.
“As a result of extra enforcement there’s been a significant reduction in criminal activity, including burglary,” CCSO officials said.
