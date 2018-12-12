Coroner releases cause of death of former Clemson football player

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”