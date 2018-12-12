Crews closing one lane of James Island Connector tonight for repairs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police say one lane of the James Island Connector will be closed Wednesday night for repairs.
According to CPD officials, SCDOT will close an inbound lane of the James Island Connector (area crossing Ashley River) tonight at about 8:30 p.m. to perform an emergency repair to a finger joint.
“They plan to lay a steel plate until a permanent repair is made,” CPD officials said.
Police say the closure will affect lane 2 in this area and is anticipated to remain closed until about 2 a.m.
A private contractor is performing the work.
