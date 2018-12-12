Deputies arrest two for multiple thefts at Georgetown Co. neighborhoods

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested two people suspected in multiple thefts at Georgetown County neighborhoods.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Casey E. Johnson and charged him with multiple counts of larceny and one count of assault and battery.
Deputies also arrested 66-year-old Randy Lawrence Williams who is charged with possession of stolen merchandise.
“Deputies recovered property reported stolen at his residence, according to a report,” GCSO officials said.
The thefts happened in the southern Georgetown County communities of Belle Isle, Winyah and Pennyroyal/Montford.
Both men are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.
