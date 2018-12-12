Deputies didn’t follow up on evidence tying suspect in 13-year-old’s death to 2016 rape, according to DA

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal affairs investigation in reference to a 2016 incident involving the suspect charged in connection with the death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.
According to a report from the Associated Press, Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt said deputies didn’t follow up after DNA evidence linked Michael Ray McLellan to a 2016 rape.
Britt said McLellan was arrested only after his DNA turned up inside the vehicle linked to Aguilar’s Nov. 5 kidnapping, the AP reported.
McLellan was charged over the weekend with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree kidnapping.
In a press release, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he has been briefed by the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office about the 2016 incident.
“I have since met with my command staff and an investigation has begun within the Internal Affairs Division regarding this serious matter brought forth by the Robeson county District Attorney’s Office,” the release stated.
Shelley Lynch, spokesperson for the FBI’s Charlotte division, said agents are not assisting with the 2016 rape investigation and it is solely a local matter.
