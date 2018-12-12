Deputies: One dead after car crashes into house in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Ravenel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
It happened in the 5700 block of Glifton Avenue in Ravenel, where one car crashed into a house and the driver died, Antonio said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Miley Hill Road has since reopened in the area.
Dispatch received the initial call at 2:51 a.m.
Witnesses say the truck was traveling north on Miley Hill Road when it crashed through a fence, crossed the street, drove through a ditch, and hit the corner of the house.
