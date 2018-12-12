Deputies: Trio fire shots at man after attempting to break into woman’s home in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Three men are behind bars after deputies say they attempted to rob a woman’s home then fired shots at a man who was pursuing them.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Jay Washington, 18-year-old Demar Ravenell and 18-year-old Malik Gibbs with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Washington is also charged with possession of a stolen handgun.
The trio’s arrest stems from an incident last Friday when a man called 911 reporting that his girlfriend said someone was trying to break into their house.
The man said when he got to the house he saw the suspects' car leaving, and pursued the vehicle toward St. Stephen.
At one point, the sheriff’s office said the vehicle pulled away, and three men got out of the car and started firing shots at the man.
“The man’s car was hit several times by bullets,” BCSO officials said."The suspects got back into the vehicle and fled."
A report states deputies responded to the roadway and recovered guns two of which were stolen out of Berkeley County.
“Also, stolen property was recovered from the vehicle from a burglary in the Summerville area,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies later found the men near Highway 52.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was a brief pursuit and the suspects threw firearms out of the vehicles.
“Stolen property was recovered from the vehicle from a burglary in the Summerville area,” BCSO officials said."Guns were also found in their vehicle."
