Driver accused of trying to hit officers during chase expected to have plea hearing

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A 50-year-old man is expected to have a plea hearing Wednesday after authorities say he attempted to strike four police officers during a chase that started in North Charleston and ended in West Ashley in 2016.
Police tried to stop Richard Andrew Droze at Deerwood Drive and Fernwood Drive just before 2 p.m. on May 18, 2016. He then led officers on a pursuit that ended on Highway 61 near the Middleton Inn.
Droze is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, failure to stop for blue lights and four counts of attempted murder.
Officers with North Charleston and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit.
