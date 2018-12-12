The Latest: Senate debating measure to rebuke Saudi Arabia

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in line to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters at the Capitol before a classified briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel to the House leadership about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and, the involvement by the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The Senate is preparing for a possible vote on two resolutions to condemn Saudi Arabia for its role in the slaying. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)