Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Injured Reserve. The Summerville alum has 46 catches for 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 2 pass deflections in a 26-21 loss to the Chargers. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 44 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 8 sacks and 7 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles in a 27-24 win over Baltimore. The Beaufort native has 67 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 6 pass deflections.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played tackle in a 27-23 win over Buffalo
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 3 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 34-33 win over New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 32 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 9 TFL.
NFC
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Had 4 catches for 17 yards in a 17-3 win over Arizona. The Berkeley alum has 31 catches for 224 yards, 1 carry for 2 yards and is 0-1 passing on the year.