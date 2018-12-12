N. Charleston gas stations ordered to stop sale of some gas grades over water in tanks

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Agriculture issued notices ordering at least two North Charleston gas stations to stop the sale of certain grades of gas because of an excess of water in the storage tanks.
The orders come after motorists complained their cars would not start after they purchased gasoline at the stations.
Orange tags were spotted on gas pumps at the Shell/Circle K gas station at 8700 Rivers Ave. That station is only selling premium-grade gas.
Jim Trussell said he filled up his gas tank on Sunday afternoon and said his car then wouldn’t start back up on Monday Morning.
“I didn’t drive two miles after I got gas to where my car would not start,” Trussell said. He said he had to have his car towed to Stokes Honda where an employee told him they’ve had other complaints about bad gas coming from the station.
Trussell said he has to pay $500 to get his car fixed. He said a manager at the station told him they’ve received about a dozen complaints.
At a second station, the Circle K at 8501 Dorchester Rd., the mid-grade and premium grade gas options were flagged with the notices.
SCDA said a third Circle K gas station on 7500 Dorchester Rd. is currently having their gas sampled, but the agency has not yet stopped gas sales at that location.
A spokesperson for SCDA said they’re in the process of sampling the gas and are working on a solution.
