N. Charleston man sentenced to 5 years for federal gun and drug charge
By Live 5 News Web Staff | December 12, 2018 at 9:28 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:28 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced to five years for posessing guns in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Judge Richard M. Gergel handed down the sentence to Tyrus Cornell Goodwater, 27, and also ordered three years of court-ordered supervision.

On February 20, 2017, Goodwater was stopped by a Charleston police officer for a traffic violation and marijuana was found in his car. A search uncovered distribution amounts of the drug as well as plastic bags and digital scales. Officers also found three guns in the trunk including an AK-47 style weapon.

Goodwater pled guilty in August.

