N. Charleston man sentenced to 5 years for federal gun and drug charge

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced to five years for posessing guns in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Judge Richard M. Gergel handed down the sentence to Tyrus Cornell Goodwater, 27, and also ordered three years of court-ordered supervision.
On February 20, 2017, Goodwater was stopped by a Charleston police officer for a traffic violation and marijuana was found in his car. A search uncovered distribution amounts of the drug as well as plastic bags and digital scales. Officers also found three guns in the trunk including an AK-47 style weapon.
Goodwater pled guilty in August.
