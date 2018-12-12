New hotel could be coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A new hotel, restaurants, and retail space could be coming soon to the corner of King and George Street in downtown Charleston, but first their designs need to be approved.
The city’s Board of Architectural Review is meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed designs. Right now, the space is already slotted to become a hotel, but what it will look like is still up for debate.
The hotel would have retail space on the first floor, and there would be limited bedrooms inside. The goal of it is to give visitors an "upscale experience,” said Jacob Lindsey, the head of the city’s department of planning.
The spot is currently home to a couple stores including Luna. Behind the building off of George Street, there is an alleyway that they are also hoping to revamp.
“We are working to make sure it's as good as it can be,” Lindsey said when talking about reworking and approving the building’s designs.
If plans are approved on Wednesday, the developer has to come back to the board one more time in a month or two to present all the details of the future building. If approved then, the designs will become reality.
