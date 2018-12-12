Police arrest suspect caught on camera stealing package from Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a woman who was caught on video stealing a package and being chased at a home in Goose Creek.
Rachel Lee, the homeowner seen running after the suspect in the video, said Tuesday night that investigators told her that they arrested the suspect and managed to recover the package which contained parts for her son’s new bed.
“My son went to bed happy and that’s what matters to me,” Lee said.
The theft happened in the Foxborough Neighborhood on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
Lee chased the suspect down because she saw it as it was happening.
Lee has a doorbell camera called Ring. It sends an alert to her phone when motion is detected and she can see what’s happening from her phone.
“I had to go after them. I needed to try and stop them,” Lee said. “My adrenaline was pumping, oh my gosh. I don’t know what I was thinking other than get these people. This is my stuff. I tried pulling the door handle and it would not, and so I just started pounding on the window and then they pulled off. It happened so fast.”
Her packaged was worth about $600. It was one box out of a set of three with her son’s new bed inside.
“He was very excited for it to show up today,” Lee said.
She says it’s too costly to replace right now.
“They’re bad people, a bunch of grinches,” Lee said of the thieves. “I didn’t think someone would come up and steal my package on camera. Shame.”
If you recognize the suspects or know the people involved you are asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
