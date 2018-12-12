Police searching for woman caught on camera stealing package from Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is looking for a woman caught on camera stealing a package from a home on Fox Hunt Road.
It happened in the Foxborough Neighborhood on Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.
Rachel Lee, the woman who lives in the home, chased the suspects down because she saw it as it was happening.
Lee has a doorbell camera called Ring.
It sends an alert to her phone when motion is detected and she can see what’s happening from her phone.
“I had to go after them. I needed to try and stop them,” Lee said. “My adrenaline was pumping, oh my gosh. I don’t know what I was thinking other than get these people. This is my stuff. I tried pulling the door handle and it would not, and so I just started pounding on the window and then they pulled off. It happened so fast.”
Her packaged was worth about $600. It was one box out of a set of three with her son’s new bed inside.
“He was very excited for it to show up today,” Lee said.
She says it’s too costly to replace right now.
“Please help me find these people. Please help me put them in jail. They’re bad people, a bunch of grinches,” Lee said. “I didn’t think someone would come up and steal my package on camera. Shame.”
If you recognize the suspects or know the people involved you are asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
