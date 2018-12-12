NBA-best Raptors hand Clippers worst loss of season, 123-99

Raptors: Nurse plans to coach at Golden State on Wednesday before returning to Carroll, Iowa, where his 94-year-old mother died Monday. "He said before the game she would have kicked his butt if he wasn't here," Lowry said. "That just shows the toughness in his family." ... They improved to 6-0 vs. the West. ... After their current four-game trip, the Raptors won't travel beyond the Central time zone for the rest of the season. ... Wright got stitches above his right eye. ... G Norman Powell missed his 18th straight game with a left shoulder injury.