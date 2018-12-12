3rd person charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after police see video

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A third person is now facing charges after a police officer saw a social media video which showed children engaged in “lewd acts” with two adult women.
Kendall Ford, 32, is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Lanarol Huger, 34, of Charleston and Syeann Jenkins, 20, of Goose Creek are already facing charges in connection with the video. Ford is the uncle of one of the minors, the report stated.
He identifies in the video as the one who orchestrated the event and is the primary person taking the video, according to the incident report. Police say that in the video, Ford says it is for one of the child’s birthdays.
