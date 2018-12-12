Summey announces re-election bid as N. Charleston mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey announced he will run for re-election in what would be his seventh term as mayor of North Charleston in 2019.
In a release Wednesday afternoon, Summey’s campaign used the headline, “Keep the Progress Going.”
“During my time as mayor, I am proud to have seen our diverse city transform into a progressive, welcoming hub full of community assets," he said in a statement. "We have created a sense of place in North Charleston with recreational and cultural amenities abounding, all the while, ensuring we remain the commerce engine of the state of South Carolina.”
Summey said listed several community projects on the horizon for his city.
“I’m particularly looking forward to the city’s new gym facility, and the city’s aquatics center," he said. "These new facilities will allow for community-building and educational aspects for all the citizens of North Charleston. Investing in people is investing in our future.”
The announcement came the day after a report that the salary of the next mayor of North Charleston could reach past the $193,000 mark. The city council’s finance committee is slated to consider giving the mayor a $17,000 raise Thursday. If passed, that 7 percent pay hike would take effect after the next election.
In 2015, Summey won his sixth term as mayor, amassing approximately 60 percent of the vote.
Summey has served as mayor of North Charleston since 1994.
