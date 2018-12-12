Sumter County deputies looking for stolen SUV with gifts inside

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Sumter County deputies need your help finding whoever stole an SUV.
They say it was stolen Monday night from the owner’s yard on Highway 15 South.
Deputies say the family’s Christmas gifts were in the back of the vehicle at the time of the incident. The back windows are tinted and have Yeti and deer stickers.
There are also duck decals on the back.
