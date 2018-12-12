Two people in custody after camera captures woman taking package from Goose Creek porch

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - Two people are in custody after a camera captured a woman taking a package from a porch in Goose Creek.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Danielle Waller on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Deputies say they have also arrested an accomplice, and currently searching for the another person who drove a car in the theft at the Foxborough neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Rachel Lee, the homeowner seen running after the suspect in the video, said Tuesday night that investigators told her that they arrested the suspect and managed to recover the package which contained parts for her son’s new bed.
“My son went to bed happy and that’s what matters to me,” Lee said.
Lee chased the suspect down because she saw it as it was happening.
Lee has a doorbell camera called Ring.
It sends an alert to her phone when motion is detected and she can see what’s happening from her phone.
“I had to go after them. I needed to try and stop them,” Lee said. “My adrenaline was pumping, oh my gosh. I don’t know what I was thinking other than get these people. This is my stuff. I tried pulling the door handle and it would not, and so I just started pounding on the window and then they pulled off. It happened so fast.”
