Beaufort County School District board approves expansion plans at two schools

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County school leaders are tackling growing pains in their district.
The school board approved expansion plans at River Ridge Academy and May River High School.
The expansion will be funded with what is known as “8 Percent Funds,” money from a state law that allows a school district to borrow 8 percent of the county’s total property value without requiring state approval.
The money will be used to add more classrooms to both schools.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.