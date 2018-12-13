Charleston County School District teacher placed on leave reinstated at new school

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston County School District teacher who was placed on leave has been reinstated, this time moved to a different school.
Stephan Whaley was placed on leave in September after personnel file documents show there was a pending investigation into allegations that have demonstrated unprofessional behaviors toward the students that he was teaching at Charleston School of the Arts.
CCSD officials said Thursday afternoon that Whaley returned to active status this week, and is now at Deer Park Middle School in North Charleston. The decisions that led to this were not included in the requested personnel file.
Whaley’s personnel file shows that he was placed on leave one day after a parent emailed School of the Arts administrators and said their child described bizarre behavior from Whaley in the classroom.
The parent said to understand more about Whaley and his behaviors they looked online, that’s when they said they saw an online presence they weren’t expecting.
“These videos and screenshots below are from Mr. Whaley’s public Facebook page,” the parent said in an email. “His reference to black people as ni***s, people as sluts, whore, c**t, his agreement in the video below that “white people are to blame for everything,” his statement that he’s just “collecting on his ancestors back pay,” and his other comments about women and transgenders are highly offence, and they help explain the odd behavior in the classroom.”
The personnel file shows that a parent also said in an email that Whaley would tell kids to check their privilege at the door.
In the video, the parent mentioned in the email, Whaley talks about sex acts. His personnel file also has dozens of pages of his Facebook posts that parents said were inappropriate.
Whaley’s personnel file shows that even after he was placed on leave he was still allowed to pick up assignments at the school to be graded and was also responsible for entering the grades into the system. School officials said in an email included in his personnel file that they thought it was okay to let him grade and record the grades because he is creating the lesson plans and assignments. That email was on Oct. 15, 2018.
Five days prior on Oct. 8, a parent sent an email to district officials that said “despite the seriousness and impropriety of what this teacher has said and done, and knowing how he feels about white students, females, and transgenders in his classes, I learned on Friday that SOA administration still has the teacher making the lesson plans and grading the student’s papers from home."
The email also went on to say that Whaley still had a major influence over the students and said this cannot continue. The parent also went on to say they weren’t comfortable with Whaley having control.
There were several parent emails like this sent to the district over the course of time that Whaley was put on leave.
On Oct. 4 several parents sent a letter to school administrators outlining their concerns for Whaley.
The letter said that they were concerned with Whaley’s teaching style and highlighted three issues; lack of teaching, questionable grading, and unprofessional antics. The parents also demanded immediate action.
Whaley’s personnel file didn’t include documents past Oct. 15.
When Live 5 News reached out for a comment from the district and to ask if Whaley was still grading papers, the district said Whaley had been moved to Deer Park Middle School.
