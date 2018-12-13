FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain threat on Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - We’re tracking another wet storm system that looks to bring periods of heavy rain to the Lowcountry over the next 48 hours. Thursday will be our last mainly dry day as clouds begin to move into the area. Temperatures will be mild in the mid 60s this afternoon. The rain chance will begin to increase late this evening with the chance of showers overnight. Heavy rain may develop by tomorrow morning with off and on scattered downpours on Friday. The rain chance will continue through Saturday morning before drying out for the second of the day. Rainfall totals of 2-4” are likely which could cause some localized flooding. The sky will likely stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with sunshine likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.