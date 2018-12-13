Hanahan, Georgetown among locations nationwide investigating bomb threats

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Law enforecement in Hanahan and in Georgetown County are responding to separate bomb threat reports as a rash of such incidents across the nation was being reported Thursday.
Hanahan Deputy Chief Mike Fowler said a reported threat on Commerce Circle was similar to others reported across the country. Hanahan Police have since cleared that area, he said.
Fowler said there were nine similar calls within the state.
Georgetown Police responded at 1:46 p.m. Thursday to the Georgetown County Library on Cleland Street where a bomb threat had been received.
That scene has also been cleared.
Also, Georgetown County deputies responded to a bomb threat at an undisclosed address on Morse Avenue in Murrells Inlet.
Deputies released no further details on that incident.
Meanwhile, authorities in Charlotte and other areas have also reported bomb threats. Television stations were affected as were newspapers such as The Chicago Tribune and the Raleigh News and Observer.
The York County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Twitter account that it was responding to three separate bomb threats in the county. Deputies there asked residents to “be vigilant, know your surroundings and report anything suspicious to 911.”
New York City Police say an email being circulated to numerous locations contain a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment.
“At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money,” police said in another post.
No devices have been found in connection with the threats, police say.
