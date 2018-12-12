North Alabama family warns about Publishers Clearing House scam

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County woman was told she won millions from a well-known sweepstakes, but she knew something was off about the letter she received in the mail.
Her family wants to get the word out to others about the fake letter she received so they don’t get scammed.
Donna Williams' mother lives in Owens Cross Roads and she came to her with a notice from Publishers Clearing House, telling her that she’d won $2.5 million. There was also a check inside for nearly $6,000 dollars.
“It tells her that the check is to cover insurance and attorney fees,” Williams explained.
She was encouraged to call a phone number listed and speak to her claim’s manager about her winnings. It also indicated that she should not speak to others about it in order to protect her information. They did some research and learned it was not legitimate.
“I saw that you all were doing reports on scams that people were getting caught in. My mom is a pretty savvy lady. She thought it looked legitimate, other than the check looking a little weird. She’s entered Publishers Clearing House before and said she wasn’t sure how exactly they would contact her if she had really won,” William said.
Elizabeth Garcia, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, says it’s a textbook scam.
“The true Publishers Clearing House, if someone won a sweepstakes in that amount, they would arrive at your door with balloons, cameras and all kinds of hoopla,” she stated.
If Donna’s mother had deposited the check that was claimed to be for insurance and attorney fees, she would have found out very quickly that it was a bad check and she would have been on the hook for thousands of dollars.
“She’d also have to pay the insufficient funds fees from the bank where she deposited the check. So she would be out a considerable amount of money, all the while thinking she had already won so much money,” Garcia added.
The BBB says these kinds of scams tend to pick up during the holiday season because scammers want to catch people off guard.
“When you're busy doing something else and preoccupied, they want to grab people at a time when maybe they'll act before asking themselves if it makes sense or seems too good to be true,” Garcia said. “We get calls constantly about various sweepstakes scams, one of the primary ones of which is the Publisher's Clearing House scam. This is constant.”
It’s very easy to get a person's name and address for free on the internet, she added. Her advice if you get something similar in the mail is to destroy the check and forget about it.
Donna Williams is glad her mom turned to her for advice about the situation.
“It makes me worried. I know that she’s a target. I’m thankful she thought to ask me and check on it. I’m glad that she didn’t call the number listed and someone try to get information that would have harmed her in some way,” she stated. “I definitely would not want anyone else to get trapped by this.”
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.