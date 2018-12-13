North Charleston City Council considering raise for mayor, council members

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council is considering a measure Thursday night that could raise the salaries for the city’s mayor and council members.
Under the proposed plan, the mayor would receive a $17,000, increasing the position’s salary to more than $193,000 a year, which would make that mayorship the highest-paid in South Carolina. The $17,000 increase would represent a seven percent pay hike. The proposed ordinance says the salary hike will pay the mayor for the time and effort involved in the diligent performance and responsibilities of the mayor and bring the city in compliance with comparable cities.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson pointed out that the mayor's salary has been increased in every election cycle.
Under the proposal city council members will get a $2,000 increase to more than $20,000 a year.
By comparison, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg, mayor of the largest city in South Carolina, earns more than $185,000, while Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, who leads the state’s second-largest city is paid $75,000 per year. But the Columbia mayor job is considered part-time.
