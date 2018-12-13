Police investigating multiple ‘unsubstantiated bomb threats’ in Charlotte area, across country

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Multiple bomb threats were reported in Charlotte and surrounding areas - as well as across the country - Thursday afternoon.
The threats began coming in to businesses in the WBTV area via email around 1 p.m. The emails stated that a “mercenary” hid a bomb in the building that would not “damage the supporting building structure" but would create “many victims” if detonated.
The emails asked for $20,000 to be paid in Bitcoin.
In the WBTV viewing area, threats were made at Martin Luther King Blvd, 601 5th St, and Pine St at 5th St in Charlotte. There were also reports on State Farm Road, NC Highway 105, and Furman Road in Boone, Julian Road in Salisbury, Public Works Drive in York, SC, and two in Fort Mill, SC - Springhill Farm Rd and Market St.
The threats led to several street closures, including the intersection of Pine Street and 5th Street. A police presence could also be seen in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a statement saying they were investigating “unsubstantiated bomb threats.” Other police departments in the WBTV viewing area tweeted about their investigations as well.
No injuries were reported.
As threats were being reported in NC and SC, they were also coming in from across the country.
Several television stations were affected as were newspapers such as The Chicago Tribune and the Raleigh News and Observer.
Police departments large and small reported the threats.
“At this time, it appears that these threats are meant to cause disruption and/or obtain money,” the New York Police Department said. “We’ll respond to each call regarding these emails to conduct a search but we wanted to share this information so the credibility of these threats can be assessed as likely NOT CREDIBLE.”
Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted they were working a number of bomb threats in the area similar to those around the country.
As of 4:30 p.m., there was no official word on who may have sent the threats or how many in total were sent.
