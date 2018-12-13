Police: Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing roommate during fight

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after North Charleston police say he stabbed his roommate during a fight.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Read Street on Wednesday night shortly before 8 p.m., where the victim told officers he was stabbed by his roommate, 33-year-old Coy Rainey, according to the incident report.
The victim told police he tried to talk to Rainey after a verbal altercation, but then Rainey punched him and then stabbed him twice in the abdomen, according to the incident report.
During an interview with a detective, Rainey confessed to pushing and shoving the victim which led to a fight, the report stated. He then confessed to pulling out a pocket knife, stabbing the victim once with his right hand and then again with his left hand, according to the report.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.